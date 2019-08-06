First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

FMBI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,430,000 after purchasing an additional 963,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,978,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211,441 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Finally, Corvid Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $24,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

