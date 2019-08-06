First National Financial (TSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.49

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.40, with a volume of 3301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,694.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,957,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,472,172.88.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

