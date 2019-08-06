First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.10 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. 2,575,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,088. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.02.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

