First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Position Raised by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 560.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. 114,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,575. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.89. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

