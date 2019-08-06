Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,870 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $27,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $568,121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 857.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 144.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 50.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,060,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 444.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,709,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The company had a trading volume of 396,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,334. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

