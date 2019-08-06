Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. On average, analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

