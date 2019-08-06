FLO Hits Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $30,684.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,886,372 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.