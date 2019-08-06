Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect Flotek Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

NYSE FTK opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.01.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 70,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 420,200 shares of company stock worth $1,423,616. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.