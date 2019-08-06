Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23.

