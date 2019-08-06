Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

