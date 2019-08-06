Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 71.2% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 290.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4,837.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.70. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $99.28 and a twelve month high of $235.80.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $179.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

