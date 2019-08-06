FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FormFactor reported strong second-quarter results driven by steady overall demand and good execution. The company rides on overall steady demand and efficient execution of strategies. Additionally, growing probe card demand in both Foundry and Logic markets remains a major positive. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic on strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, sluggish demand for DRAM and Flash product lines remains a woe. Additionally, adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry and long lead times remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of FormFactor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $871,104.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $62,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at $772,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 128,782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.