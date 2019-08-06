Fortuna 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,943.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, FCoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. Fortuna has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $95,943.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00236286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.01300907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin, TOPBTC, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

