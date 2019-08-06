Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $26,713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,783,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

