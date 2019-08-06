Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fossil Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Fossil Group has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.97 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fossil Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $492.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Martin Frey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

