Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,100,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the previous session’s volume of 163,037 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $16.35.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 597,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

