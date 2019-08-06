Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Sells $373,050.00 in Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $373,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Tutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fox Factory alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Tutton sold 220 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $16,229.40.

FOXF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 120,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,857. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.