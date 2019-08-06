Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.24

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$120.24 and last traded at C$119.98, with a volume of 318703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.36.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion and a PE ratio of 160.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total transaction of C$1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,736. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,660 in the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

