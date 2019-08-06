Franks International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 207338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,902.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franks International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franks International by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

