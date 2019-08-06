French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $37.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 40,570 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 million and a PE ratio of 375.00.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

