Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -244.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 55,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $2,652,220.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,642.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,104 shares of company stock worth $8,335,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 649,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

