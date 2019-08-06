FSI Group LLC Sells 455,748 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

FSI Group LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455,748 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.6% of FSI Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,357,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,630,000 after buying an additional 10,824,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,467 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,674,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,571 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

