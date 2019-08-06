Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Futu an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Futu alerts:

FHL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,774. Futu has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $11,112,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.