Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 18,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 20,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Galaxy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

