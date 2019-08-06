Games Workshop Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 4,722 ($61.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,821.16. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,760 ($36.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,160 ($67.42).

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,778 ($62.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,569.06 ($36,023.86).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

