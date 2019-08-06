Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.44. 986,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,546. Gartner has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 80.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

