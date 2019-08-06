Gatcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and COSS. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $2.06 million worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gatcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.01300753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin.

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

