GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. GCP Applied Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.92 EPS.

Shares of GCP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 309,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.64. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.