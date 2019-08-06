Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 134.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 165.6% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $68,080.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00235864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01284928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020953 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00098116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

