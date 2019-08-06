GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Issues Earnings Results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. GenMark Diagnostics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 513,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,356. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $53,526.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,902.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,193 shares of company stock worth $235,548. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 63,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

