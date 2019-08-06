George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.51

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

