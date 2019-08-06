GET Protocol Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $2,612.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.05110025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

