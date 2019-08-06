Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01, approximately 140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

GBNXF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Gibson Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

About Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.