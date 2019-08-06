Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.66.

NYSE GIL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 962,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,203. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 187,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $262,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

