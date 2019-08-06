Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 54,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.18. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

