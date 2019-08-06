Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.71 and last traded at $75.06, 660,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 384,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $249,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,121. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glaukos by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

