Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

GOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of LON GOG traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,054 ($26.84). The stock had a trading volume of 68,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,226 ($29.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $886.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,082.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,911 ($24.97) per share, with a total value of £1,796.34 ($2,347.24). In the last three months, insiders bought 109 shares of company stock valued at $210,001.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

