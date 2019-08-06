goeasy (TSE:GSY) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$72.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

goeasy stock opened at C$56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20, a current ratio of 16.60 and a quick ratio of 16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.97. The firm has a market cap of $811.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$30.42 and a 52-week high of C$57.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 5.4000005 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.09, for a total value of C$641,210.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,477,497.11. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$172,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,077,254.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,890.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

