Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 112120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gogold Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Gogold Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gogold Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.