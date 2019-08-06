GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) received a $5.00 price objective from Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 9,823,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $658.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 8,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $53,870.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,830,020 shares of company stock valued at $17,281,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 90.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,383,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,700 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $857,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

