Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Gossamer Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 216,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,594. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

