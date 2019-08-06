Gossamer Bio Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Gossamer Bio’s (NASDAQ:GOSS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 7th. Gossamer Bio had issued 17,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $276,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,649,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

