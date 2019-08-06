Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.7-191.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.25 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.38-5.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.08. 331,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

