Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.39 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.38-5.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. 331,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,821. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.75.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,979.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $2,267,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,652,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,445. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

