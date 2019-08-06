Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million.

GPMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 707,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $59,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $30,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $133,859. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

