Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $76.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.56.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,735. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $340.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,106,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Green Dot by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,008,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,116 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

