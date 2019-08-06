Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 57,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,181. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Alain Treuer sold 5,270 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $68,826.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,999.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 426.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

