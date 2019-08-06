Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.74 on August 23rd

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 137.25 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.60 ($1.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

