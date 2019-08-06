GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Announces Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 120.94% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 307,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

