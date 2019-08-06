Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Grin has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and approximately $34.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00026448 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bisq, KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003516 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 17,479,200 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, BitForex, TradeOgre, LBank, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

